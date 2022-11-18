Manager, Aboriginal Programs

Do you identify as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person?

Do you want to lead positive change for Aboriginal people in custody?

Competitive Base Salary $125-$130k + Super on offer

About Ravenhall Correctional Centre

Ravenhall Correctional Centre is part of The GEO Group Australia, based west of Melbourne and is Victoria's largest prison for adult sentenced and unsentenced males. It's contemporary campus-style design provides a safe and humane environment that enables and nurtures GEO's Continuum of Care operating philosophy.

Ravenhall also has a dedicated Forensic Mental Health Unit, a specialised Closed Supervision Unit for prisoners with significant challenging behaviours, and a small Mission Based Unit for prisoners who have never been in custody before. In recognition of the importance of Continuum of Care, Ravenhall extends its presence into the community by providing ex-prisoners with access to post-release support at GEO’s Community Reintegration Centre.

About the Opportunity

You will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing the delivery of culturally responsive programs and services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people ensuring that the Centre meets their needs via pre-and post-release programs, as well as, being responsible for the direct contract management of the Centre's Aboriginal Service Providers.

The role will see you further managing a team of staff and working closely with GEO and Alliance Partner staff, Corrections Victoria and community organisations to meet the individual needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in custody to improve their justice outcomes. In doing so you will focus on building connections and partnerships with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations with a commitment to building capacity across the service system and delivering specialised programs to Aboriginal prisoners that address the drivers of reoffending and improve social and emotional wellbeing.

This is a fantastic opportunity to lead a best-practice model to improve outcomes and make a lasting difference in the lives of Aboriginal men who come into contact with the correctional system as well as their families and broader community.

Your Skills & Experience

To be successful in the role of Manager, Aboriginal Programs you will:

Identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.

Have extensive knowledge of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and communities and demonstrated commitment to improving outcomes for Aboriginal people.

Have demonstrated ability to engage positively with the Victorian Aboriginal communities and develop networks and partnerships to affect positive outcomes for Aboriginal people.

Be experienced in managing the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Aboriginal programs in large and complex service delivery environments.

Demonstrate the ability to develop, lead and manage a staffing team including role-modelling positive values and behaviours, to create vision, set clear direction and provide supervision, coaching and mentoring.

Exhibit highly developed interpersonal skills and proven capacity to develop collaborative relationships with the public and private sector.

Be experienced in performance monitoring and reporting.

Have excellent communication skills (both oral and written, including report writing).

For more information about this position, please click here to download the position description.

About the Benefits

Joining GEO is an exciting chance to make a real and lasting difference in the lives of prisoners, their families and the community.

Apart from ongoing supervision and professional development and highly competitive remuneration, you will also have access to a host of other benefits including:

GEO's Rewards scheme

Opportunity for GEO sponsored study

Work/ life balance

On-site cafeteria and subsidised meals whilst on duty

Free and confidential Employee Assistance Program

Onsite staff gym

Paid parental leave

Uniform and footwear provided

Free secure car parking

Many other employee (and family) benefits

If successful for this role you will be considered an authorised worker and as such will be requested to show evidence during the recruitment process confirming you have satisfied the mandated Covid-19 vaccination requirements as set out by the Victorian Government and Department of Health and Human Services for authorised workers.

For any enquiries, or to discuss the position in more detail please contact Daisy Devitt, Senior Human Resources Officer on (03) 8363 6356 or at ddevitt@geogroup.com.au - Applications close at 11:30 pm, Thursday 17 November, 2022

We are always looking for people to join our company who share the values that we stand for:

INTEGRITY - RESPECT - ACCOUNTABLE - AGILE - INNOVATIVE

